Russian companies may break through oil ‘price cap’ proposed by G7 — experts

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The G7 countries intend to try to limit the price of Russian oil and explore such option with other states, including the possibility of banning sea supplies in case of disagreements over price. Experts interviewed by TASS are skeptical about the possibility of introducing a "price cap", believing that other oil suppliers and customers are unlikely to support the concept.

According to Reuters, the leaders of the G7 countries agreed to consider options for a possible ban on the transportation of Russian oil by sea if its price has not been agreed with partners. Meanwhile, the association welcomes the EU's decision to explore with international partners ways to curb growing energy prices, including introduction of temporary restriction on import prices if necessary.

Possible options

The most likely step is to force insurance companies and shipowners to insure and transport Russian oil only if its price does not exceed a certain level, analysts believe. In theory, oil companies could agree to these conditions. Here, we are talking about limiting prices, but not about limiting supplies. This is not bad for Russian oil companies, since it means that Russian oil can be traded without fear of imposing secondary sanctions," leading analyst at Finam Alexander Potavin said.

However, the question of the level of prices is important. "Since the majority of tankers transporting Russian oil are owned by European shipowners, particularly Greek and Cypriot companies, there is significant leverage here. In theory, under certain conditions, such as if the imposed 'price cap' was close to market prices, Russian companies may agree to such terms in a lot of scenarios, given that the Urals discount to Brent already exceeds $30 per barrel," head of the Energy Development Center Kirill Melnikov said.

In order to really limit Russia’s revenues from oil exports, the price cap should be set below the current price of Urals oil at $80 per barrel. "In this case, businesses will start seeking and will soon find ways to circumvent these restrictions - new tankers with non-Western owners will be chartered, and non-Western insurance companies will be involved, as has already happened in the case of Sovcomflot tankers," Melnikov explained.

OPEC+ reaction

"The initiative to set price caps for Russian oil has several details that may prevent it from being implemented. First, Russia is already refocusing its oil supplies to Asian markets. Issues with safety certificates and insurance of tankers transporting Russian oil are being gradually resolved," Potavin noted.

In addition, the restrictions would make sense in coordination with other major buyers of Russian oil and fuel suppliers. "It is not clear how other oil suppliers will react to the idea of oil price caps, because at the moment this measure is being discussed only in relation to Russian supplies. It is possible that the G7 leaders will then need to discuss the possibility of introducing a global oil price cap. The OPEC+ cartel will not be in excited about this idea," he said.

"It is important to note that the idea of a ‘price cap’ has a chance of success only if, in addition to Western countries, other large oil consumers join it, which is unlikely. Moreover, if the ‘price cap’ is obviously unprofitable for Russia, its oil exports to the world market could drop sharply, causing a price spike - Russia has little to lose, as declining exports will be offset by growing prices, while the Western countries will achieve the opposite of what they want," Melnikov added.

Potavin believes that the discussed mechanism of price restrictions is designed to expand supplies of Russian oil to the global market. However, it would require additional discussion and revision of Western sanctions already in place, and it took the European Union more than two months to agree on the postponed embargo on Russian oil.

"In general, we can say that the very idea of limiting the price of a global commodity not by changing the balance of supply and demand, but by manual means, is absurd from an economic point of view and has no chance of success," Melnikov concluded.