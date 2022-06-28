Sanctions against Russia to have reverse effect in eighteen months — businessman

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Sanctions introduced against Russia will start working against countries that imposed them within eighteen months, Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska told reporters.

"We understand sanctions in a year and a half will hardly have sense but will also start having the reverse effect. When they cannot be abolished due to political decisions, they will become a strong obstacle to the country that introduced them in moving forward," the businessman said.

Large-scale sanctions were introduced against Russia after the start of the special military operation in response to the request for help from leaders of Donbass republics.