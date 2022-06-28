Arctic Floating University is heading for Novaya Zemlya Archipelago

ARKHANGELSK, June 28. /TASS/. The Arctic Floating University’s expedition left Arkhangelsk on Friday heading for the Novaya Zemlya Archipelago. The expedition’s leader, Director of the Institute for Strategic Development of the Arctic at the Northern Arctic Federal University, Alexander Saburov told TASS the participants will conduct studies on the Kolguyev and Vaygach Islands, on the Novaya Zemlya’s north and on the Oransky Islands.

"For this year, we have planned two expeditions of the Arctic Floating University," he said. "The first one, dubbed ‘Around Novaya Zemlya’, will continue to July 15, while the initial plan was to have it to July 11. We could make the term longer due to the additional financing under Russia’s chairing the Arctic Council."

"The expedition’s route will be Arkhangelsk - Russian Harbor (Novaya Zemlya) - Ivanov Bay - Oransky Islands - Cape Zhelaniye (Novaya Zemlya) - Murmansk Bay - Ice Harbor (Novaya Zemlya) - Kolguyev Island - Vaygach Island - Sosnovets Island - Arkhangelsk," he continued. "The route, of course, is subject to changes depending on the weather and ice conditions."

The expedition will be onboard Sevhydromet’s R/S vessel the Professor Molchanov, where four laboratories fit practically all sea studies. A year earlier, the Floating University was onboard the Mikhail Somov icebreaker. This year, the participants will be taken ashore not by a helicopter, like it used to be in the past, but by special boats. The expedition features 55 participants - students, post-graduates and researchers from 17 institutions in Arkhangelsk, Moscow, Norilsk, Saratov, St. Petersburg and Dubna. They will study historical objects on the archipelago, microorganisms to find new antibiotics, as well as the process of human adaptation to the high-latitudinal Arctic, biodiversity on the islands and in the sea, and also contaminants, including microplastics.

Robots and waste

For the first time in the Arctic, the expedition members will test robots, made to collect waste accumulated on the coastline. "Students from the Northern Arctic Federal University’s IT school have made robots," the expedition’s deputy leader Anna Trofimova told TASS. "We will test them in the Arctic, in the field conditions."

Alexander Gordeishik, a fourth-year student at the Northern Arctic Federal University (NAFU), has been working with his mates on a robot for a few years. The students have participated in competitions and exhibitions. "At a certain moment, we decided to expand the robot’s abilities," he added. "The Arctic studies and development is a priority of our university, and thus I’ve decided to work in this direction."

The Nuclear Studies Institute’s specialists will study atmosphere precipitation of heavy metals and radionuclides. This scientific organization from Dubna will join the Floating University for the first time. The experts will use sensitive equipment to study mosses, which, because of their properties, very actively absorb anything from the air. "These studies are within the framework of the UN program on air in Europe, and in future, every five years scientists will make an atlas of heavy metals. The Arctic territory is a white spot in these studies, and hopefully, the expedition results will be included in this monitoring atlas," the deputy leader said.

Cushion plants

Another direction during the expedition will be to study how plants get adapted to Arctic conditions. A variant of adaptation to extreme climate is the so-called cushion-shaped life form. Rockfoils, polar poppies and other flora grow in dense cushions, inside which the temperature is much higher than around. Darina Kuznetsova, a biology student at NAFU, told TASS that the participation in the voyage would be an excellent opportunity to consolidate theoretical knowledge in real field conditions. "In the field conditions, we will measure the cushions’ temperatures and humidity and then will make experiments onboard," she said.

The researchers will collect a scientific herbarium. "It hasn't been updated for a long time. They will upload it onto the international database, which, despite the sanctions, continues to work. That is, in future, scientists will have access to these collections," the expedition’s deputy leader said. "I must say the flora of Spitsbergen is best studied, and the Novaya Zemlya has been studied much less."

For the first time on the Novaya Zemlya the scientists will study brachiopods - small freshwater crustaceans that live in small puddles. Some of them can be seen easily, but not all. A sieve with small cells is used to catch the crustaceans. These species are bio indicators of pollution, and also of the climate changes. They are well studied in the Russian Arctic mainland, while the latest data on the islands go back to the 1990s.

Educational program

The project’s educational part is most important. The expedition participants from across the country had taken online courses to study the history of the Northern Sea Route’s development, of the Arctic microbiology and ocean studies.

During the voyage, teachers and scientists will deliver lectures - up to four lectures a day. "By the way, when onboard, the lectures take place regardless of weather, even in storms," the expedition leader added. "At times, we have to catch pens, notes and materials."

The Arctic Floating University is a joint project of the Northern Arctic Federal University (NAFU) and the Northern Department for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring (Sevhydromet). This year, the project is ten years old. The first voyage was in summer, 2012, to the Novaya Zemlya and the Franz Josef Land. Its duration was 40 days. In following years, the project participants traveled to the Franz Josef Land, Novaya Zemlya, Spitsbergen, and the Baltic Sea. The partners in 2022 are the Russian Geographical Society, the Ministry for Development of the Far East and Arctic, VTB, Novatek, Norilsk Nickel, Rosneft, and the Arkhangelsk Region’s government. This year’s second expedition onboard the Mikhail Somov is planned for August. The vessel will sail to the Franz Josef Land Archipelago.