Hainan's economy shows upward trend in January-May despite COVID-19

HAIKOU /China/, June 28. /TASS/. Economic development in the southern Chinese province of Hainan in January-May this year generally showed an upward trend, despite local outbreaks of COVID-19 in the country, the provincial statistical office reported.

"In May, the province's economy has generally overcome the negative effects of the epidemic. Economic activity was gradually recovering," the document said.

The report said that in the first five months, retail sales of consumer goods in Hainan province totaled 91.4 billion yuan (about $13.65 billion at current exchange rates), down 7.5% from the same period last year. However, the figure showed a 19.1% year-over-year increase in May amid an improved epidemiological situation. Last month the consumption sector of the province generally recovered and showed steady growth, the document noted.

Fixed capital investment and foreign capital investment increased in January-May, and foreign trade in the province also showed steady growth, the report said.

Hainan will coordinate efforts to prevent and control disease and promote socio-economic development in the next phase, particularly taking measures to stabilize economic growth, stimulate consumption and production, and stabilize investment flows, the document stated.