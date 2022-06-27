Hainan duty free stores hold first international shopping festival

HAIKOU, June 27. /TASS/. The government of the southern Chinese province of Hainan and duty-free shopping centers located in the region will hold the first international shopping festival to stimulate sales. This was reported by China News Service.

According to Cui Jian, deputy director of Hainan's Department of Commerce, the festival's program will include more than 50 events to promote goods and services.

According to the official, in 2021 the share of sales of Hainan's duty-free centers reached half of all revenues of the province's tourism industry. The growth of this indicator contributed to an increase in economic activity not only in the region, but also in China as a whole. However, since March of this year due to the negative impact of a number of outbreaks of COVID-19 in China, duty free sales in Hainan began to decline. Under these conditions the provincial authorities have decided to organize a series of events to stimulate sales.

They will be timed to coincide with the summer vacation season, Chinese Education Day weekend (October 1), Bachelor's Day (November 11) and other holidays and dates. Among them are festivals of decorative cosmetics, ladies' handbags and other products. The festival will also include premieres of new brands and products.

As indicated by Cui Jian, according to the plan of the authorities sales in duty-free stores in Hainan at the end of the year should exceed 100 bln yuan (about $14.95 bln).

Duty free in Hainan

In 2011 the Hainan authorities launched a pilot program to create a developed network of duty free. Currently there are already 10 duty free stores on the island, they are located in the provincial capital - the city of Haikou, at the resort of Sanya, as well as in the coastal town of Boao in Quenhai district, north-east of Hainan.

Since July 1, 2020, the provincial authorities have increased from 30 to 100 thousand yuan (from $4,710 to $15,720) the quota per person for purchases in the province's duty-free stores. The list of duty-free goods has been expanded from 38 to 45 items. Since February 2 last year in Hainan also started a service of delivery of duty-free goods to the destination by mail to customers leaving the island.

In 2021 the volume of sales of duty free stores in Hainan exceeded 60 bln yuan (about $9.4 bln), an increase of 84% year-on-year.