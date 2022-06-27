US increases duties to 35% for certain Russian goods — Biden

WASHINGTON, June 27. /TASS/. The US administration increases the customs duty rate to 35% for certain goods imported from Russia, President Joe Biden said in the proclamation released by the White House.

Increasing the "duty to 35% ad valorem on certain other products of the Russian Federation, the importation of which has not already been prohibited, is warranted and consistent with the foreign policy interests of the United States," as stated in the document.

The White House has not yet released the appendix to the proclamation, listing goods subjected to higher duties. The US will increase customs duties for more than 570 groups of goods from Russia amounting to about $2.3 bln, the White House said earlier on Monday.