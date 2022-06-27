Russia’s response in situation with Kaliningrad to depend on coming developments — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russia is working on preparation of a response to transit blocking to the Kaliningrad Region by Lithuania, presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"This matter is in progress now. In particular, certain signals are coming from the European Commission," Ushakov said. "Everything will depend on eventual devolvement of the situation," he noted.

Russian authorities said at different levels that unfriendly steps of such kind "go beyond all limits" and Moscow is ready to respond. "When communication between Russian regions is shut off, we certainly cannot leave it without an appropriate response. We will look now at how the situation will be developed in coming days," the official said.

On June 18, Lithuania notified that it stopped clearance for goods under sanctions, carried by rail in transit from Russian regions to the Kaliningrad Region. Restrictions also affected truck traffic, as it became known on June 21. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Kremlin said that Lithuania’s actions are unlawful and run counter to international agreements.