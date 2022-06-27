Hainan's new Jiangdong District doubles revenue in 2021

HAIKOU /China/, June 27. /TASS/. The revenue of the new Jiangdong district located in the eastern part of Haikou city (the administrative center of Hainan province) increased 105% to 227.2 billion yuan (about $34 billion) in 2021. This was reported by the Hainan International Communication Network (HICN).

In June 2018, the Hainan administration announced the opening of the new Jiangdong Economic Development District near Meilan International Airport in Haikou City. In June 2020, Jiangdong was added to the list of key innovative economic development zones of the Hainan Free Trade Port, where the most important strategic projects of the province are carried out.

According to HICN, a conference was held last week to mark the two-year anniversary of Jiangdong District's inclusion in the list of free port economic development zones. It was noted that over the past two years, the new district has made significant progress, as evidenced by the growth of economic indicators.

For instance, the district's tax revenue in 2021 rose 2.86 times year on year to 4.45 billion yuan (about $666.2 million). Fixed asset investment last year totaled 31.3 billion yuan (about $4.69 billion), double the 2020 figure. Meanwhile, capital investment reached 13.8 billion yuan ($2.07 billion) in January-May this year, up 38% from the same period last year.

Jiangdong New District is one of the 11 key innovative economic development zones of Hainan Free Trade Port. The objectives of this innovation site include the development of advanced civil aviation services, financial services, tourism, science and technology, urbanized agriculture facilities, and e-commerce. The area of the area exceeds 298 square kilometers.

June 1, 2020, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council of China published a program for the formation of a free trade port in Hainan. The document provides for the establishment of a special customs zone on this tropical island. The PRC authorities plan to complete the construction of the free port on the territory of the province in 2025, at which point the island should have a system of free trade and investment. By 2035, Hainan is expected to have free of trade and investment, cross-border capital flows, travel, and freight transportation.