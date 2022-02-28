EU bans transactions with Russia’s Central Bank - document

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. The European Union has banned transactions related to the management of reserves and assets of Russia’s Central Bank, according to a document published in the Official Journal of the European Union on Monday.

"Transactions related to the management of reserves as well as of assets of the Central Bank of Russia, including transactions with any legal person, entity or body acting on behalf of, or at the direction of, the Central Bank of Russia, are prohibited," the document reads.

However, "the competent authorities may authorize a transaction provided that it is strictly necessary to ensure the financial stability of the Union as a whole or of the member state concerned."

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbass republics. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans to occupy Ukrainian territories and the goal was to demilitarize and denazify the country. Russia’s Defense Ministry reported later that the Russian Armed Forces were not delivering strikes against Ukrainian cities. The ministry emphasized that the Ukrainian military infrastructure was being destroyed by precision weapons and there was no threat to civilians. In response, the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and a number of other countries announced sanctions on Russian individuals and entities.