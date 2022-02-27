EU to freeze half of Russian Central Bank’s assets - EU foreign policy chief

BRUSSELS, February 28. /TASS/. The European Union will freeze more than half of the Russian Central Bank’s financial assets, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday after an extraordinary virtual meeting of the EU top diplomats.

"The restrictive measures that will paralyze the assets of the Russian Central Bank [have been adopted]. More than half or about a half of all the financial reserves of the Russian Central Bank will be frozen. <…> This is going to be affecting a lot the financial system of Russia," he said.