EU shuts down its airspace for Russian aircraft - European Commission chief

BRUSSELS, February 27. /TASS/. The European Union closes its airspace for all Russian planes, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday.

"We are shutting down the EU airspace for Russians. We are proposing a prohibition on all Russian-owned, Russian registered or Russian-controlled aircraft. These aircraft will no more be able to land in, take off or overfly the territory of the EU," she said, adding that the ban will apply to private aircraft as well.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

When clarifying the unfolding developments, the Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure. There are no threats whatsoever to the civilian population.

Following Russia’s move, the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and a several other countries announced sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities.