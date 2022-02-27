More countries announce move to close airspace to Russian planes

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Austria, Denmark, Sweden, Belgium, Iceland and Italy have announced a decision to close their airspace to Russian aircraft in response to Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine.

Later on Sunday, Norway, North Macedonia, the Netherlands, Spain, Canada, France and Portugal joined these six countries, making similar announcements.

"Austria will support the EU closure of airspace to Russian aircraft," the country’s Minister of Climate Action, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation and Technology Leonore Gewessler wrote in her Twitter account. "We have made all the necessary arrangements. Austria will immediately close its airspace after this decision [of the EU] to all Russian aircraft," she said.

Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod wrote in his Twitter account on Sunday: "Denmark will be closing its airspace for Russian aircraft. At today’s meeting of EU ministers of foreign affairs we will push for an EU-wide ban. Russia’s unprovoked, despicable attack on Ukraine must be met with strongest possible international sanctions & condemnation," the top diplomat said.

Sweden is also preparing to shut its airspace to Russian planes, Minister for European Union Affairs Hans Dahlgren told the Swedish radio. "The most effective measure would be adopting a joint decision by EU states. Sweden will now insist on halting [Russian] flights inside the EU."

Belgium, Iceland and Italy followed suit on Sunday, closing their airspace to Russian aircraft.

The ARD television reported on Saturday citing own sources that the European Union member states would close their airspace for Russian planes. The channel did not specify when the ban would be imposed. The following countries have already closed their airspace for Russian aircraft: the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. Germany shut its airspace for all Russian flights from15:00 (17:00 Moscow Time) on Sunday. The ban will remain in effect for three months. Humanitarian aid flights are excluded from this ban, the Transport Ministry said.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories. Its objective is demilitarization and denazification of the country.