Gas pumping via Yamal-Europe pipeline to Germany resumes again for a while Sunday night

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. The direct gas pumping to Germany via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline resumed again for a while during Sunday night, according to data provided by the European gas transport operator Gascade.

Gas was supplied to European consumers via the pipeline from 10:00 pm Moscow time on February 26 to 08:00 am Moscow time on February 27, after which the direct pumping to Germany via Poland was suspended, with reverse deliveries resumed.

At an auction on Saturday, on February 26, Gazprom ordered around 45.3% of the suggested capacities. However, the holding did not book capacities of Yamal-Europe for full day, February 27.

Gazprom’s direct pumping of gas towards Germany via the Yamal-Europe pipeline was suspended on December 21, 2021, due to the lack of requests from European consumers.