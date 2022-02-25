Economic situation in Russia stable - Finance Minister

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. The economic situation in Russia is stable, companies and financial institutions are working normally, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday.

"The economic and financial situation in the country is generally stable. Enterprises of the financial sector and entities are working normally. Commercial banks are doing all transactions in the normal course. This refers to transactions with deposits, accounts and extension of credits," the Minister said.

The government and the Bank of Russia took measures to support economic and financial stability," Siluanov added.