Transit of Russian gas via Ukraine up to 100 mln cubic meters per day

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. The request for transit of Russian gas through the territory of Ukraine increased by 19% on Friday compared with the previous day to 100 mln cubic meters per day, according to data provided by the GTS (Gas Transmission System) Operator of Ukraine.

The volume is close to supplies under long-term booking of gas transit via Ukraine (around 109.5 mln cubic meters per day).

Meanwhile, the first nomination for Russian gas deliveries through the GTS Operator of Ukraine for Friday, which appeared late on Thursday, amounted to 107.7 mln cubic meters.

Requests for gas supplies via Nord Stream on February 25 remain at the level of around 170 mln cubic meters per day.

Gazprom’s direct pumping of gas towards Germany via the Yamal-Europe pipeline is still on hold. The Russian gas producer suspended pumping gas directly to Europe via Yamal-Europe on December 21, 2021, due to the lack of requests from European consumers.

Moreover, Europe slightly increased withdrawal of gas from storage facilities over past days amid the growth of spot prices due to the escalating situation in Ukraine (on Thursday the gas price gained 61.5% to over $1,650 per 1,000 cubic meters) and expectations of a slight drop in temperature next week.

Gazprom said earlier that its gas exports to non-CIS countries fell by 35.5% since the beginning of the year (by 9.8 bln cubic meters) to 17.9 bln cubic meters. However, its average annual gas exports have been up by almost 18% in February compared to January, according to the holding's data.