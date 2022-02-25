WRAP: Biden announces anti-Russian financial sanctions, export restrictions

WASHINGTON, February 25. /TASS/. The United States is imposing sanctions on major Russian bansk, including Sber and VTB, and introduces personal sanctions against certain members of Russian state officials and businessmen, US President Joe Biden said.

Moreover, the United States will restrict imports of high-tech goods to Russia.

Speaking in the White House on Thursday, the US leader said the decision has been made over Russia’s decision to recognize people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) as independent states and to launch a military operation on the territory of Ukraine. He described Moscow’s actions as "a brutal assault on the people of Ukraine without provocation, without justification, without necessity."

"We saw a flagrant violation of international law in attempting to unilaterally create two new so-called republics on sovereign Ukrainian territory," Biden continued.

Sanctions against banks

Biden said the anti-Russian sanctions, drafted in cooperation with the European Union and other US allies, were designed to deal a major blow to Russia. In his words, Washington plans to "imit Russia’s ability to do business in Dollars, Euros, Pounds, and Yen to be part of the global economy."

The US president named only VTB in his speech. However, the US Department of the Treasury said later on Thursday that Sber, Otrkytie, Novikombank and Sovkombank were also targeted. Their US assets will be frozen, and they will not be allowed to use correspondent accounts in US banks to perform their financial operations.

At the same time, the US and their allies have so far stopped short of disconnecting Russian banks from the SWIFT system.

Against Russian space program.

Anti-Russian sanctions, to be imposed by the United States and its allies, will target Russia’s high-tech industry and the country’s space program, US President Joe Biden said.

"We estimate that we’ll cut off more than half of Russia’s high-tech imports. It will strike a blow to their ability to continue to modernize their military. It’ll degrade their aerospace industry, including their space program," he said.

In Biden’s opinion, US sanctions will reduce Russia’s ability to compete economically and "will be a major hit to Putin’s long-term strategic ambitions."

"We have purposefully designed these sanctions to maximize the long-term impact on Russia and to minimize the impact on the United States and our Allies," he said.

Sanctions against businessmen

The US Treasury imposed sanctions on the sons of presidential envoy for environment, ecology and transport, Sergey Ivanov, Rosneft chief Igor Sechin and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev, the agency said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement asserts that the sanctioned representatives of the Russian elite "have used family members to move assets and to conceal their wealth."

Relations with Russia and Putin

Answering to reporters’ questions, Biden also mentioned the state of Russian-US relations in general, saying they are facing ‘a complete rupture’ over the developments in Ukraine, President Joe Biden said in remarks on Russia’s operation in Ukraine at the White House on Thursday.

"There is a complete rupture right now in US-Russia relations if they continue on this path," he said. Moreover, Biden said that his administration was still considering the possibility of imposing personal sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin. "It is not a bluff, it is on the table," Biden said.

Previous waves of sanctions

It was the third wave of US sanctions this week, imposed over Russia’s decision to recognize DPR and LPR as independent countries and the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

When clarifying the developments unfolding, the Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure. There are no threats whatsoever to the civilian population.