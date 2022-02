OTTAWA, February 25. /TASS/. Canada added 27 financial institutions and five companies to its blacklist of sanctions, including Sberbank, VTB, RZD, Gazprom and Transneft, the government of Canada said on its website.

The amendments to the existing blacklists impose restrictions on "27 key financial institutions," the document says.

Overall, the list includes 32 legal entities from Russia.