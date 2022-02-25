Canada blacklists Gref, Shuvalov, Prigozhin, Rottenbergs

OTTAWA, February 25. /TASS/. The government of Canada imposed personal sanctions on 382 Russians, including German Gref, Igor Shuvalov, Yevgeny Prigozhin and the children of the Rottenberg brothers.

"The new amendments [to the already existing package of sanctions] impose restrictions on 31 individuals who are key members of President Putin’s inner circle, close contacts and family members of some individuals already sanctioned by Canada, and 27 key financial institutions," the government said in a document, posted on its website.