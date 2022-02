MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Gas prices in Europe on Thursday briefly rose above $1,500 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to London’s ICE. This has happened for the first time since December 23, 2021.

The price of March futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands rose to $1,501.9 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 129.685 euro per MWh.

Later the price of gas has slowed down to about $1,450. The overall increase in the price of gas since the beginning of the day is more than 40%.