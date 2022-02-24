Gold price hits January 2021 high, says trading data

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. The price of gold hit its highest level since January 6, 2021, during the trading session on the Comex exchange (part of CME Group) on Thursday for the first time since January 6, 2021, according to trading data.

As of 7:24 am Moscow time, the gold price was up by 2.13% at $1,951 per troy ounce, whereas as of 11:33 am it slowed down growth to 1.67%, trading at $1,944.3 per troy ounce, according to trading data.

The price of palladium reached the highest level since August 17, 2021, during the trading session on the Comex exchange on Thursday, adding 5.18% to $2,567 per troy ounce as of 11:35 am Moscow time.