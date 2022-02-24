Ruble continues bouncing back after morning fall on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Russia’s currency continues bouncing back after plunging against the dollar and the euro on Moscow Exchange early on Thursday. As of 3:08 pm Moscow time, the dollar’s exchange rate was up by 2.16% at 82.91 rubles, while the euro exchange rate slowed down growth to 92.18 rubles (+0.52%), according to trading data.

The dollar and the euro hit all-time highs during the morning trading as the dollar was up by 10.4% at 89.6 rubles on Moscow Exchange, while the euro was up by 9.04% at 99.99 rubles.

The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for April delivery was up by 8.16% at $104.74 per barrel on London’s ICE, while the price of WTI crude oil futures was up by 7.75% trading at $99.24 per barrel.