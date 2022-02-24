Ruble wins back loses against the dollar and the euro

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. The ruble is strengthening against the dollar and the euro on the Moscow Exchange. As of 13:24 Moscow time, the dollar exchange rate was at the level of 84.25 rubles. (+3.81%), the euro exchange rate slowed down to 94.05 rubles (+3.05%).

Earlier on Thursday, the dollar and the euro traded at historic highs. As of 10:00 Moscow time, the dollar was trading at 89.6 rubles (+10.4%), the euro - 99.99 rubles (+9.04%).

The price of April futures contract for Brent crude oil on London’s ICE increased by 8.89% to $105.45 per barrel. WTI futures rose by 8.9% to $100.3 per barrel.