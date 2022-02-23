US statements on Nord Stream 2 halt relate to current time - White House

WASHINGTON, February 24. /TASS/. Washington’s statements on halting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project relate to the current moment so far, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at the briefing.

"It [the Nord Stream 2 - TASS] is not moving forward right now," Psaki said. "It is currently dead at the bottom of the sea," the press secretary said.

No details will be given so far where the United States is in the process, Psaki added.

The US earlier introduced sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG, the Swiss-based project operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.