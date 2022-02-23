Uniper seeks to figure out what suspended certification means for Nord Stream 2

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. Germany’s energy company Uniper, one of Gazprom’s partners in Nord Stream 2, is expecting to get details of the German government’s decision to halt the pipeline’s certification process and assess the prospects of its further implementation, Uniper CEO Klaus-Dieter Maubach told a video conference with investors.

However, the company remains optimistic over the project’s launch.

"Please take it into account that we've also got a situation to digest yesterday's decision of Russia, and also a decision taken by German government to suspend and halt the certification process of Nord Stream 2. I have to admit that we are still trying to figure out what this would mean, also the likelihood of the project we developed going forward," the CEO said.

"I want to be optimistic that the project can be completed," he said, noting that the company is expecting further details on "if and how the certification process can be restarted."

On February 22, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the suspension of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline's certification process after Moscow’s decision to recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. He ordered the economy ministry to withdraw a report on energy security, noting that the Nord Stream 2 project could not be launched without this certification.