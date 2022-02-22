German regulator cannot continue Nord Stream 2 certification — spokesperson

BERLIN, February 22. /TASS/. The German Federal Network Agency can continue certification of the Nord Stream 2 only on condition that the Ministry of Economic Affairs comes to a conclusion that there is no threat to country’s energy security in issuing the permit for the gas pipeline, a regulator’s spokesperson told TASS.

"Certification of the Nord Stream 2 operator needs a positive assessment of the Ministry of Economic Affairs," the spokesperson said. The Ministry should conclude that "there is no threat for security of supplies," he noted.

"It has not been available yet. The Federal Network Agency cannot certify the company now. Pipeline operation without certification would be unlawful," the spokesperson added.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced suspension of Nord Stream 2 pipeline certification process after Moscow’s decision to recognize independence of Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.