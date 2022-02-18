Moldovagaz to make advance payment to Gazprom on February 21 — CEO

CHISINAU, February 18. /TASS/. Moldovagaz, a gas distribution company in Moldova, will make an advance payment to Gazprom for February supplies in full by the end of February 21, CEO Vadim Ceban wrote on Friday in his Telegram channel.

"The payment level for January gas supplies by consuming households is 65% at present. Economic agents performed their contract commitments to Moldovagaz by 95%. The company continues the collaborative effort with fuel and energy sector companies to ensure complete payment for natural gas deliveries to Gazprom by the end of Monday, February 21," Ceban said.

Moldovagaz, a Moldavian gas distribution company, was established in 1999. Gazprom has 50% of the shares in the company and the Moldovan government holds a stake of 35.3%.