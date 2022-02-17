Number of green cars in Hainan increases 571% in January

HAIKOU /China/, February 17. /TASS/. The total number of alternative energy vehicles put into service on the roads of Hainan province exceeded 9.27 thousand in January, which is 571% more than the indicator for the same period of 2021, according to the Hainan Daily.

In 2021, according to official data, 58.7 thousand cars on alternative energy sources were introduced in Hainan, and their share of the total number of cars in the province reached 7.2%. Alternative energy vehicles in China include electric cars, cars with hybrid engines, as well as engines running on hydrogen fuel cells.

Thus, taking into account January the number of such vehicles in the province exceeded 130 thousand cars, which is almost twice as much as last year. Hainan ranks first in China in the rate of introduction of such vehicles.

Hainan is the first province in China to announce plans to completely stop the sale of cars with gasoline and diesel engines on the island by 2030 in an effort to fight pollution and protect the local environment. To this end, the government is encouraging people to buy alternative energy cars and is developing the necessary infrastructure for them. The province has a policy of subsidizing the purchase of such vehicles by individuals.