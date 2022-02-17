Delayed freight trains down threefold in the Far East — railway

VLADIVOSTOK, February 17. /TASS/. Freight trains delayed on the Far Eastern Railway due to strong cyclones in late 2021 declined almost threefold in numbers, the railway’s press service told TASS.

The train traffic to Far Eastern port was complicated because of lower unloading rate of shippers during heavy cyclones at the turn of the last year, the Railway said. The unloading rate in marine terminals of the Nakhodka hub stood at 59% of handling capacity and at 65% of handling capacity in the Vladivostok hub due to adverse weather conditions. This lead to the accumulation of freight trains on key destinations to the Far Eastern coast.

"Positive dynamics was observed as early as in January. Unloading targets were met at the largest terminals. The situation with trains is recovering gradually. The number of trains staying idle goes down. Over 100 freight trains were delayed in adverse days; there are 35 freight trains with the overdue delivery time at present," the press service said.