Nord Stream 2 has no political overtones, stresses Putin

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is aimed at strengthening energy security in Europe and this project has no political overtones.

"This is one of the largest infrastructure projects in Europe, designed to significantly strengthen energy security on the continent, contribute to the solution of pan-European economic and environmental problems," the head of the Russian state said at a press conference on Tuesday following talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the Kremlin.

Putin emphasized that he had said more than once that Nord Stream 2 is "a purely commercial project, it is not about politics and, there is no political overtones here."

Putin recalled that the German regulator is carrying out certification procedures for Nord Stream 2, which is completely ready for operation from a technical point of view from December 2021.