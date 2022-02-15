Russia did not have a single failure in energy supplies over decades — Putin

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Russia is the reliable supplier of energy resources, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"Russia is the reliable supplier of energy resources for a long while, for decades. Not a single failure in energy supplies from Russia occurred over all these decades," Putin said.

Everything is done on the market principles; there should be any doubt in that, the Russian leader said. Participants in economic activity know each other for a long time and "their confidence level is high," Putin said. "Furthermore, we made the decision and it is an unprecedented one to a certain extent: German partners were granted access to production assets; we work together in organizing transport for supplies, our companies are working in the Federal Republic [of Germany]," the head of state said.

Berlin is one of priority partners of Moscow on the whole and in Europe in particular, the Russian President said. "In terms of Europe, this is our largest, major trade and economic partner," Putin said. "Despite all the difficulties of the pandemic period, there was a small adjustment of the trade turnover in the year before the last one but it gained more than 36% last year," he noted. "This is certainly a good indicator," the head of state added.