Gold price hits new high since November amid US inflation, geopolitical risks

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. The price of gold on the Comex exchange (part of the CME Group) grew by 1.49% to $1,869.6 per troy ounce. Thus, gold reached its highest price since November 19, 2021.

Later, the price for the precious metal slowed down to 1.47%, gold was trading at $1,869.1 per troy ounce.

Meanwhile, shares of Polyus (+4.05%), Polymetal (+3.5%), and Petropavlovsk (+2.44%) increased on Monday.

"The price of gold is fueled by record inflation in the United States - the metal is in demand among investors who want to secure their funds against the backdrop of rising prices," Head of Alfa Bank's Equity Research Boris Krasnozhenov told TASS.

Annual inflation in the United States in January 2022 grew at the fastest pace in the last 40 years, increasing by 7.5% compared to the same period in 2021, according to the data released on February 10 by the country's Department of Labor.

"In addition, gold is used by investors as a defensive asset in the face of geopolitical tensions between Russia and Western countries due to the situation around Ukraine," Krasnozhenov added.