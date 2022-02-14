Gazprom Export does not plan gas sales on corporate ETP this week

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Gazprom Export will not resume gas sales to Europe on its electronic trading platform (ETP) and has not planned trading sessions from February 14 to 18, according to the trading schedule posted on the website of the Gazprom’s export arm.

The latest trading sessions on Gazprom’s ETP were held more than three and a half months ago, in early November 2021.

According to Gazprom Export, the latest transactions on ETP were made even earlier, on October 13, 2021, and there are no gas sales data on the platform since then.

ETP is intended for sale of physical gas volumes to European consumers in addition to supplies under current midterm and long-term contracts. Sales via ETP kicked off in late September 2018. About 27 bln cubic meters of gas were sold on the floor in 2020.