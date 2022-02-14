Gas filling level of German storages is 35% — Economy Ministry

BERLIN, February 14. /TASS/. German gas storages are filled at the level of almost 35% and authorities keep a close eye on the market situation, a spokesperson of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action said at a briefing on Monday.

"The filling level is almost 35% now. As it was stated last week, we are closely monitoring the situation throughout winter," the spokesperson said. The country is provided with gas supplies, she noted.

Gas filling is lower than the level in recent years, the spokesperson said. "We want to change this in any case in coming years," the Ministry noted.

Gas filling in Germany is determined by the market and not by the government, the Ministry’s spokesperson added.