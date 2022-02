MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. The euro surged by 2.76% against the prior session closing to 88.34 rubles during currency trading on the Moscow Exchange.

The euro was above 88 rubles last time on January 27 of this year.

The dollar currently gains 2.43% to 77.44 rubles, while the euro retreated to 87.78 rubles, up 1.76%.