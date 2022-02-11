Potential for sanctions on Russia’s oil exports looks remote, says IEA

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. The potential for sanctions on Russia’s oil exports due to escalated tensions with Ukraine looks remote, not least because of current high prices and the scale of the impact on markets, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its ‘Oil Market Report’ on Friday.

"Most immediately at risk are roughly 250 kb/d of Russian oil exports transiting Ukraine via the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline to supply Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. Some 2.35 mb/d of Russian oil exports arrive in Europe through other pipelines and ports," the authors of the report said.

"If Russian oil supply via the Druzhba pipeline were interrupted, as was the case in 2019 due to contaminated crude, these countries would have to draw on emergency oil stocks and seek alternative supplies," according to the report.