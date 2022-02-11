MOEX index falls by 1.45% opening Russian stock market.
Top British diplomat refused to recognize Voronezh and Rostov as part of Russia — source
After Truss’ statements urging Moscow to move its forces, located on Russia’s soil, away from the border with Ukraine, Sergey Lavrov asked his British counterpart if she recognized Russia’s sovereignty over the Voronezh and Rostov Regions
London’s demands to withdraw Russian troops from its own territory — Lavrov
"The demands to remove Russian troops from Russian territory were not changing in any way in response to our arguments, and in the very least, this causes regret," the Russian top diplomat noted
‘FT was wrong’: Kremlin shoots down alleged Putin-Macron deal on Ukraine de-escalation
Given the current situation, Moscow and Paris could not have struck any deals, Dmitry Peskov noted
Russian tech firm unveils new submersible patrol ship with missiles, torpedoes
The Strazh submersible patrol ship is being engineered as an "easy-to-adjust" vessel and its modifications and capabilities can vary
Russian Navy’s frogmen use submerged robot to fight saboteurs in Black Sea drills
The exercise took place in spite of the adverse weather conditions and rough seas
Ukrainian intelligence, military prepare provocations in Donbass — intelligence head
According to Sergey Naryshkin, Ukrainian preparations are going "full steam ahead" and they cannot be hidden
Macron calls his dialogue with Putin substantive and rich
It is necessary to work together in order to maintain stability, peace and reset confidence-building mechanisms, French President said
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss arrives in Moscow — embassy
Earlier, it was stated said that the sides would discuss European security and legally binding long-term security guarantees
‘Highly likely’ again? Lavrov slams UK rumors about Russia preparing to ‘capture’ Kiev
The reproaches against Moscow, put forward by London and other Western capitals, which relate to the fact that Russia is interfering everywhere, are rumors, even in some seemingly established media, the Russian Foreign Minister pointed out
WADA refuses to comment on Team ROC figure skater Valieva’s doping test
Earlier, InsideTheGames sports web portal reported later that the delay in the awarding ceremony of figure skaters could be linked to an alleged positive doping result among the Russian skaters
Macron urged to comply with Minsk Accords following meeting with Zelensky
"The Minsk Accords are the only way that will allow us to establish peace, the only way that will help find a long-term political solution," the French president said
Nord Stream 2 can ensure Germany's leadership in Europe, expert says
The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction of two pipelines with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany
Russia-China statement can lay foundation for powerful alliance — EU foreign policy chief
A joint statement between China and Russia, which has not been very well perceived by the West because everybody was looking to Ukraine, may be the foundation stone of a big alliance of two authoritarian regimes, Josep Borrell said
US encouraged by France’s diplomatic efforts, Macron-Putin talks — White House
At the same time, Jen Psaki stressed that Washington could give no assessment on whether the talks could encourage Ukrainian de-escalation
Official statements are needed on ROC figure skaters’ awarding ceremony in China — Kremlin
Earlier, the IOC cancelled the awarding medals ceremony for the figure skating team competition’s winners citing legal obstacles, which had to be settled with the ISU
Russia’s Black Sea maneuvers comply with international law, Kremlin assures
The massive drills in the Black Sea will bring together over 140 warships and support vessels, more than 60 aircraft, 1,000 items of military hardware and about 10,000 troops
Press review: What Macron told Zelensky and Russia moves to regulate cryptocurrency
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, February 9th
Russian Navy’s amphibious assault ships transiting Black Sea straits for massive drills
Earlier in February, the naval task force completed its transit around Europe and arrived at the Russian Navy’s logistics facility in the Syrian port of Tartus on the Mediterranean coast where it replenished its fuel and lubricants, freshwater and food supplies
Putin’s Munich Speech 15 years later: What prophecies have come true?
Fifteen years ago today, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the Munich Security Conference with a speech that was instantly interpreted as the harshest-ever manifesto since the Cold War era
Turkish top diplomat slams West for sowing panic in Ukraine
Mevlut Cavusoglu reiterated that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan "first wants to de-escalate the tension and then to take steps for long-term stability in the region"
Speculations over THAAD deployment near Kharkov are anti-Russian provocation — diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov stressed that Russia had to state with regret that "this group of Russia’s opponents has virtually nothing left in its arsenal by and large"
Press review: Russia, Belarus launch major exercise and WHO reveals Sputnik V prospects
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, February 10th
Biden’s advisor, NATO chief discuss possible dialogue with Russia — White House
Sullivan and Stoltenberg also noted their shared concern about Russia’s build-up of forces along Ukraine’s border
Russian ambassador says Russia, US are in talks on world order
At the same time, it was mentioned that by now, now contacts between the parties are planned
Possible deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus raised by French leader — Kremlin
Earlier, the Belarusian foreign minister said that Belarus was ready to deploy nuclear weapons in case of a threat from NATO
Too early to comment on media reports about Valiyeva’s doping test — sports ministry
On Tuesday, the IOC delayed the medal ceremony in team figure skating citing some "legal implications" that had to be cleared up with the International Skating Union
Approval of Sputnik V vaccine by WHO imminent — expert
Earlier, Serbian Innovation and Technological Development Minister said that Serbia would ink an agreement with Russia to purchase one million doses of Sputnik Light
State Duma Committee may consider appeal to Putin for DPR, LPR recognition
At the same time, Leonid Kalashnikov specified that only "A Just Russia — For Truth" party sent its decision on the draft message, while other factions did not present their positions
Russia’s Figure Skating Federation says waiting for official information on Kamila Valieva
RFSF Spokeswoman Olga Yermolina said that it might come tomorrow morning
IOC calls media publications over Team ROC figure skater Valieva’s doping test speculation
IOC spokesperson Mark Adams said that commenting on that case wouldn't be appropriate
NATO’s build-up near western borders poses threats to Moscow-led bloc — CSTO chief
Military activity is increasing and militarization of the whole region is underway, Stanislav Zas pointed out
CSTO to respond promptly if Armenia’s official request comes — deputy foreign minister
The diplomat emphasized that the commitments of allies would be met if necessary
Kremlin disagrees with Borrell’s statement that Russia, China are authoritarian regimes
"We are large sovereign countries with our political system, with our mechanism of the government, we have respect for mechanism of the government of other states, and we believe that we have the right to expect a similar attitude on us," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Russian-UK relations plunged to low not seen in years, says Lavrov
Russia's top diplomat emphasized that his Thursday meeting with his British counterpart was unprecedented
Tensions in Ukraine to continue until Kiev starts talks with Donbass — Russian UN envoy
In order to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, Kiev must implement the full range of measures set forth in the Minsk agreements, Vasily Nebenzya noted
Putin emphasizes need to get comprehensive security guarantees from US, NATO
The situation in the world is becoming more turbulent and tense, the Russian President noted
Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin lauds Russian figure skater’s ‘gift of heart-stopping beauty’
Kamila Valieva secured first place in the short and free programs as part of the team tournament
Russian officials won’t attend Munich Security Conference — MFA
About 35 heads of state and government to take part in the Munich Security Conference
Ukraine requests US to deploy THAAD missile defense systems — diplomatic source
The system will enable Kiev and its NATO allies to ‘look deep" into the territory of Russia to a distance of up to 1,000 km
DPR militia records movement of Ukrainian tanks 15 km from its positions — official
According to Deputy Chief of the DPR Militia Eduard Basurin, the 53rd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has redeployed a tank company near the Novostritskoye settlement and two more tank platoons have been detected near the Avdeyevka settlement
Lavrov-Truss talks begin in rather reserved atmosphere
Due to the difficult epidemiological situation, the meeting is held without the attendance of the press
