Putin invites Kazakh President Tokayev to take part in SPIEF in June as one of main guests

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin invited President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to become one of the main guests at the coming the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in June.

"Also, I would like to mention that during the negotiations I invited the President of Kazakhstan to take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June this year as one of the main guests," the Russian leader told reporters following the Russian-Kazakh talks. Putin expressed hope that his counterpart will accept this invitation.

"We always expect a substantial delegation of Kazakh politicians, businessmen and public figures at the forum in St. Peterburg," he added.

He expressed gratitude to his counterpart for productive joint work. Putin also said that during the current visit to Russia, Tokayev will visit the Republic of Tatarstan, which is very intensively cooperating with Kazakh partners.

"I am convinced that today's talks will contribute to further strengthening of the allied relations between Russia and Kazakhstan for the benefit of the fraternal peoples of the two countries," the head of the Russian state concluded.

The 25th Jubilee of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on 15-18 June 2022.