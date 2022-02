MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Construction materials in Russia saw the price increase by 23% in January 2022, the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

At the same time, prices of construction materials had an uptick by 0.5% month-on-month against December 2021.

In 2021, prices surged by 37.7% for brick, 42.2% for edged boards, 25% for covering slabs, 42.9% for bitumen and 15.4% for concrete.