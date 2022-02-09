Full integration of drones with Russian airspace expected by 2030 — regulator

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency expects that drones will be fully integrated with the national airspace by 2030, head of the regulator Alexander Neradko said on the air with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"We expect that drones will be completely integrated into a common airspace by 2030, operators will work and [they] will work within the perimeter of fourteen consolidated air traffic control centers," the official said.

We face the task "to formulate new air legislation requirements to support drones integration with the common airspace," he added.