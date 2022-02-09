Legalization of cryptocurrencies will protect citizens’ rights on this market — lawmaker

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Legalization of cryptocurrencies will allow Russians to conveniently and safely invest in these instruments, while the state will be able to see the origin and legality of the funds, Alexander Yakubovsky, a State Duma deputy and a member of the working group on legislative regulation of cryptocurrencies, said as quoted in the Telegram channel of the United Russia party on Wednesday.

The State Duma is the lower house of the Russian parliament.

"In fact, we must enable people to legally transfer funds to electronic platforms, buy cryptocurrency and also legally withdraw it, pay taxes on these turnovers. At the same time, the state must see the origin and legality of the funds and the purposes they finance in order to prevent financing of criminally punishable acts," Yakubovsky said.

As the lawmaker noted, the United Russia party intends to legislatively ensure the protection of citizens in the cryptocurrency market and is preparing proposals for the development of blockchain technologies together with the expert community. According to him, such innovations will provide citizens with the opportunity to legally participate in the development of innovative financial projects and protect them from fraudsters.

"Today, Russian residents keep large amounts of money on crypto wallets. This is done not only by large investors, but also by individuals. Therefore, the legalization of all processes should lead to the situation when it is convenient and safe for them to invest in cryptocurrency," Yakubovsky emphasized.

The Russian government approved the Concept for legislative regulation of digital currencies. According to the Cabinet’s press service, "protection of rights of citizen, further to investors’ breakdown into qualified and nonqualified, will be supported on account of requirements to licensing of cryptocurrency platforms."

"In their turn, they will be obliged to have financial safety cushions for capital liquidity and adequacy," the press service said.

It is also anticipated to introduce an obligation for market participants "to inform citizens about higher risks related to digital currencies".