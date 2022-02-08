Oil shipments in Novorossiysk still suspended due to storm — Transneft

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Shipments of crude oil and petroleum products in the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk are still suspended because of a storm and slippage in oil loading from the schedule stands at four positions, spokesperson of the national oil pipeline operator Transneft Igor Dyomin told reporters on Tuesday.

"The storm warning is still effective in Novorossiysk. The delay from shipment schedules is four positions for crude oil and six positions for the Euro-diesel fuel," the spokesman said. The wind is expected to change the direction this night and a ‘window’ in the storm is forecast.

The weather is normal in other ports. No late tankers, he added.

Oil delivery to the Transneft system was performed without significant deviations from the plan. The Achinsk Refinery still has intake constraints.

"The Tuapse Refinery completely halted intake at 07.00 am due to ready product overstocking (no shipments in the port because of the storm). The other refineries restored ready products shipment and oil intake for refining accordingly, which was limited due to snowfalls last weekend," Dyomin noted.