Expert: Northern Sea Route’s digital services are essential for year-round work

MURMANSK, February 8. /TASS/. The project to convert services along the Northern Sea Route into the digital form and to organize a platform for digital services are key aspects in making the route work year-round, Atomflot’s Communications Department said on Tuesday referring to Deputy Director General on navigation Leonid Irlitsa.

Rosatomflot has ordered a unique platform, which will unite digital services for all users of the Northern Sea Route. The system will provide immediate information on the navigation, hydrometeorology, ice, and ecology situations in waters of the Northern Sea route.

"Digital services along the Northern Sea Route are the key aspect in making navigation there year-round," the communications department quoted Leonid Irlitsa as saying. "This platform will make navigation in the Arctic safer, forecast-based and attractive. Product of the kind does not exist either in Russia or abroad."

Rosatom has launched work on the project to make a platform of the Northern Sea Route’s digital services. The cost is 1.33 billion rubles ($18 million). The system is due to be completed by February, 2024. This project is an element of the country’s plan to implement the state policies in the Arctic to 2035 and the Arctic zone’s development strategy.

Rosatom, a state-run corporation, has been appointed responsible for the new platform; it is also the infrastructure operator of the Northern Sea Route. The corporation has been granted the right to make suggestions regarding the state policy in NSR’s development and sustainable work. Additionally, Rosatom will coordinate navigation terms for precise and safe sailing in the Northern Sea Route waters.