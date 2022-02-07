Every fifth Russian thinks politician most lucrative profession — pollster

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Nearly every fifth Russian thinks that the most lucrative profession is that of a politician, according to a public opinion poll results released by the Russia Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) on Monday.

"Every fifth Russian (19%) thinks that politician is the most profitable profession, 13% believe it is an IT specialist and another 13% think it is a businessman. 11% of respondents cited the profession of a lawyer and every tenth said the highest wages are paid to employees in the banking, oil and gas, and medical sectors (10% each)," it said.

The rankings of jobs in such areas as jurisprudence, entrepreneurship, economy, public service, and banking have dropped in the past 15 years by 23%, 20%, 12%, 7%, and 14%, respectively. But the popularity of jobs in terms of remuneration in such sectors as IT; energy, oil and gas; and medicine has grown by 4%, 3%, and 5% percent.

The poll was conducted on September 12, 2021, and involved 1,600 respondents. The margin of error is within 2.5% with a 95% probability.