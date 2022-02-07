MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. The dollar remained unchanged at 75.83 rubles at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange on Monday. The euro fell by 2 kopecks to 86.91 rubles.
Dollar unchanged at 75.83 rubles as trading starts on Monday
Euro slides to 86.91 rubles
US State Department statement on Deutsche Welle sign of double standards - Russian Embassy
Where were "high democratic values" when Berlin banned the satellite and other types of broadcasting of the DE RT channel, the embassy noted
Russia has no plans to attack anyone, it is not in Moscow’s interests - ambassador to US
Anatoly Antonov added that it is merely nonsense to design some illusory projects of Russian aggression
Brazilian president responds to reports of US attempts to prevent his visit to Moscow
"As soon as US President Joe Biden invites me, if he invites me, I will be pleased to visit the United States", Jair Bolsonaro noted
Russia’s 12-year-old figure skater executes quintuple, posts video as proof
In an interview with TASS Maxim Belyavsky said he executed this new element on the next training day after he tried it for the first time and failed
This week in photos: Putin at the Olympics' opening, Torch relay and Red Square fogscape
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
Bloomberg accidentally reports that Russia invaded Ukraine
It is specified that the cause of this happening is being investigated
Hainan's high-tech sector to hire specialists from all over the world — media
According to the Hainan Daily newspaper, the number of advanced high-tech enterprises on the island has increased fivefold since 2016
Serious damage done by fire to Russian embassy building in the Philippines
According to the local media, no one was hurt
Countries shouldn’t be divided into democratic, undemocratic — Kremlin
"By utilizing the term ‘democratic values’ one shouldn’t divide countries into democratic and undemocratic camps," Dmitry Peskov said
Macron comes to Moscow to restore image of French leadership in Europe, expert says
The expert noted that this visit is being preceded by a number of Macron’s conversations with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, with three such conversations held over the past week alone
US does not support Russian-Chinese resolution on North Korea - Representative to the UN
This resolution rewards DPRK for bad behavior, Linda Thomas-Greenfield stressed
Diplomat says Bild crossed moral line by publication on Russia’s ‘plan to invade Ukraine’
Maria Zakharova added that new moves against Russian media to come at cost
Belarusian presidents says will step down if situation stabilizes
If everything is calm, such a person will emerge, he noted
US seeks to narrow down global security problems to Ukraine - Russian ambassador to US
Antonov says doesn’t believe in US readiness to ruin relations with Russia
Putin hails Argentina as one of Russia’s key partners in Latin America
The Russian president also recalled that Argentina became the first country in the western hemisphere to approve Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine
China’s Sui Wenjing, Han Cong set new world record in ice skating pair short program
The previous world record was set by Russia’s Anastasia Mishina and Alexander Galliamov, who scored 82.36 points in the short program
Russia outraged by OSCE officials’ remarks on situation around DW - Russian mission
It is an obvious selective approach to the mandate and a demonstration of utter unprofessionalism and open political bias in the assessment of the situation, the Russian permanent mission to the OSCE said
Russian envoy says ‘leaks’ of Russian operation in Ukraine are part of information war
We need good-neighborly relations with the fraternal Ukrainian people, Antonov emphasized
Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems arrive in Belarus for joint drills
As the Russian Defense Ministry reported, during the joint drills, the troops will practice reinforcing state border sections in potential areas of the illegal penetration of armed gangs into the territory of Belarus
Russia, China continue work on long-range jet — Kremlin
The airplane will have 280 seats and a flight range of 12,000 km in the base version
US experts request to permanently move ISS to lower orbit
On December 24, 2021, the height of the ISS’ orbit was decreased by almost two kilometers
Fregat booster delivers Russian military satellite to orbit
According to the ministry, the launch of the Soyuz-2.1a rocket that the delivery of the spacecraft to orbit went normally
Ukrainian army command expects heavy casualties in Donbass offensive — DPR intelligence
Eduard Basurin pointed out that the Ukrainian military was carefully hiding the pull-up of forces
Russia’s Defense Ministry to receive first newly-built Tu-160M strategic bomber
Under the contract, the delivery was initially stipulated for late 2023, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov noted
Russia registers Netflix as audiovisual service
Roscomnadzor said the Entertainment Online Service company had met the Russian law requirements to enter Netflix on the list
Russia introduces export ban on ammonium nitrate for two months — government
This is a temporary measure, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov explained
Russia has plans in case US bans dollar transactions for banks — Kremlin
The unpredictable behavior of the US on the matter of sanctions is a point of concern for the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov noted
Solidarity between Russia, China begins new era in international relations - Global Times
In the face of US hegemony, China and Russia remain the only countries that have the capability to safeguard their core interests and sovereignty, Global Times said
Russian ambassador says Bloomberg publication ‘Russia Invades Ukraine’ "an outrage"
It defies any explanation when they published the headlines, which were probably put on stand-by when all you need to do is just press a button, Anatoly Antonov added
Moscow considers West’s speculation about invasion of Kiev as madness - diplomat
Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said that madness and scaremongering continue
Ukraine’s decision to disconnect power lines will not affect Belarusian system
In 2021, Belarus successfully tested the energy system with disconnection of cross-border power transmission lines with Lithuania
German Cabinet decisively condemns measures against Deutsche Welle — statement
The German government called these measures completely groundless
Staff of Russian Embassy in Manila, their families evacuated - Russian Foreign Ministry
There were no victims or injuries
Kremlin spokesman slams Bloomberg’s publishing error as dangerous
Dmitry Peskov does believe that the publication was a provocation, but it shows how dangerous the tension provoked by the West is
Two Russian Tu-22M3 bombers patrol Belarus airspace
A patrol mission lasted about four hours
New moves against Russian media to come at cost - Foreign Ministry
The Russian Foreign Ministry announced earlier that Moscow was shutting down Deutsche Welle’s news bureau in Russia as the first stage of retaliatory measures following the German regulator’s move to ban RT DE in Germany
Russian naval ships arrive at Syria’s Tartus in large-scale drills
The naval maneuvers are focused on measures by the Navy and the Aerospace Force to protect Russia’s national interests in the World Ocean and counter military threats to Russia from the direction of seas and oceans
Kiev shells residential areas amid alleged Russian plans for ‘invasion’ - Russian diplomat
The West and Kiev have recently been spreading allegations about Russia’s potential ‘invasion’ of Ukraine
Kremlin reveals number of approved agreements during Putin’s visit to China
There are 16 intergovernmental, interdepartmental and commercial documents
