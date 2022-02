Trade turnover between Moscow, Beijing hits fresh all-time high, says Chinese leader

BEIJING, February 4. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and China surpassed $140 bln last year, hitting a fresh all-time high, the Chinese leader Xi Jinping said before the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

The talks between Vladimir Putin Xi Jinping are taking place in Beijing, where the Russian leader arrived earlier on Friday. This is the first visit of the Russian president to China since the coronavirus pandemic started.