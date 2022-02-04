Moscow, Beijing urge to ensure equal conditions for scientific, technological development

BEIJING, February 4. /TASS/. Russia and China have urged the global community to create open and non-discriminatory conditions for scientific and technological development, as well as step up practical implementation of scientific and technological advances, according to a joint statement adopted by the two countries on Friday.

"The sides call on the international community to create open, equal, fair and non-discriminatory conditions for scientific and technological development, to step up practical implementation of scientific and technological advances in order to identify new drivers of economic growth," the statement reads.

The sides also call upon all countries to strengthen cooperation in sustainable transport, actively build contacts, and share knowledge in the construction of transport facilities, including smart transport and sustainable transport, development and use of Arctic routes, as well as to develop other areas to support global post-epidemic recovery, according to the document released on the Kremlin’s website.