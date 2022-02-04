Russia, China to fortify contacts, economic partnership through BRICS, G20, says statement

BEIJING, February 4. /TASS/. Russia and China will fortify strategic contacts and economic partnership due to such important multisided cooperation formats as BRICS and G20, according to a joint statement Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping adopted at a meeting in the Chinese capital on Friday.

"The sides support the G20 format as an important forum for discussing international economic cooperation issues and anti-crisis response measures," according to the statement released on the Kremlin’s website.

"The sides support the deepened strategic partnership within BRICS, promote the expanded cooperation in three main areas: politics and security, economy and finance, and humanitarian exchanges," the statement reads.

Moscow and Beijing plan to jointly promote the invigorated spirit of solidarity and cooperation within the G20, support the leading role of the association in such areas as the international fight against epidemics, world economic recovery, inclusive sustainable development, improving the global economic governance system in a fair and rational manner to collectively address global challenges, according to the statement.

"Russia and China intend to encourage interaction in the fields of public health, digital economy, science, innovation, and technology, including artificial intelligence technologies, as well as the increased coordination between BRICS countries on international platforms," the document said.

Moreover, the Russian side will fully support the Chinese side chairing the association in 2022, and assist in the fruitful holding of the 14th BRICS summit.