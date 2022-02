MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. The price of the futures contract for Brent crude oil with April delivery on London’s ICE increased by 1.08% to $92.09 per barrel.

Brent oil rose by 1.09% to $92.1 per barrel. The last time Brent exceeded $92 per barrel was in October 2014.

The price of the futures contract for WTI crude oil with March delivery rose by 1.51% to $91.63 per barrel.