Brent crude oil price exceeds $91 per barrel on London’s ICE first since October 2014

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for April 2022 delivery gained 1.71% on London's ICE on Thursday, reaching $91 per barrel, according to the trading data as of 10:03 pm Moscow time.

As of 9:53 pm, the price of Brent oil was up by 1.82% at $91.1 per barrel. The price of Brent crude oil was last above $91 per barrel in October 2014.

The price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for March 2022 delivery was up by 2.03% at $90.05 per barrel, according to the trading data as of 10:03 pm Moscow time.