Russian Railways, FESCO sending first reefers with Japan’s cargo to Europe

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Russian Railways, FESCO and the Japan’s Ministry of Transport sent first reefers with Japanese goods to Europe over the Trans-Siberian Railway, press service of Russian Railways said on Thursday.

"Reefers from Japanese cities of Toyama and Kobe had been initially delivered by FESCO sea service to the Vladivostok Commercial Seaport and then dispatched from there as part of FESCO scheduled train to St. Petersburg on February 2," the press service said. "They will be transshipped to marine transport upon arrival in St. Petersburg and delivered to the final destination - to Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands," the press service added.

The cargo base is composed of foods, beverages and pharmaceuticals requiring special storage and transportation conditions, Russian Railways added.